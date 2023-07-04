Advertise With Us
Charlottesville store wants to keep art supplies out of landfills

By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Scrappy Elephant Store in Charlottesville wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to be creative.

The second-hand art shop aims to keep art supplies out of the landfill, while also providing them at low costs.

“I want more people to be able to afford to make art. It’s also been really impactful environmentally. We’ve been able to keep over 50,000 pounds of usable materials out of the landfill and get them back to the community for making art,” owner Sarah Sweet said.

