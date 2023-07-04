Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA asking for help calming dogs & cats during July 4th fireworks

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is inviting people to spend their Fourth of July evening hanging out with cats and dogs.

The shelter is holding its Peaceful Pets event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, to help keep animals calm during the fireworks.

Participants are welcome to bring books, music, and blankets to set up next to with the animals.

“We know that this holiday can be very stressful for animals, especially if they’re not in a home environment. So for our animals here at the shelter, it’s a really great opportunity for people in the community to visit the shelter to spend some time with our animals,” Communications Director Emily Swecker said.

A collection station will also be set up in the lobby if you want to bring treats or toys for the dogs and cats.

If you’re interested, fill out this form.

