Bell-ringing ceremony held at Charlottesville fire station

Charlottesville Fire Department (FILE)
Charlottesville Fire Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department hosted it annual Liberty Bell Ringing Ceremony at the Ridge Street Station Tuesday, July 4.

The bell, a replica of the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, is run 13 times at exactly 2 p.m. every Fourth of July. Each ring is for the original 13 Colonies.

This bell was unveiled in Charlottesville in 1959.

“They rang it for the first time to dedicate the new fire station,” Tom Yenovkien with CFD said.

CFD has community members of other groups come in to ring the bell each Independence Day.

“To be able to say, ‘Hey, I ran Virginia’s replica Liberty bill on July 4.’ That’s a pretty patriotic thing to do,” Yenovkien said.

