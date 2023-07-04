11 men charged with soliciting minors in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Eleven men were charged in Henrico for soliciting a minor for sex over the internet.

On May 23 and 24, Henrico Police’s VICE Investigation Team worked with the Virginia State Police Human Trafficking Unit and FBI-Richmond to apprehend the following offenders:

• Eric Allen, 51, of Henrico County *

• Joshua Diesen, 27, of Ashland *

• Joshua Iloff, 32, of Louisa County

• Rahal Jayasinghe, 26, of Prince William County *

• William Jenkins, 54, of Waverly

• Venkata Manikanta Nimmalapudi Sr., 32, of Henrico County *

• Robert Preston, 46, of Chesterfield County*

• Giovanni Rivera, 42, of Williamsburg *

• Peter Sczuroski Jr., 33, of New Kent County

• Toby Wright, 46, of Henrico County *

One individual is currently pending arrest.

Seven of the 11 arrested physically traveled to meet a minor in Henrico County and are noted with a *.

These men face several charges, including soliciting a minor for sex and using a communication device to solicit a minor.

“I am not shocked to hear that people are soliciting minors,” Marcy Thornhill, a social media safety expert, said.

Thornhill said the use of social media has grown since the pandemic, and often kids are just looking to make friends online.

“Unfortunately, predators have taken advantage of that opportunity to build those relationships,” Thornhill said. “So people need to be diligent and have those real conversations with their young people.”

She said parents should be cautious of people who are asking probing questions to their child and online friends who may be trying to twist relationships.

“They’ll talk negatively about the parents. They’ll talk negatively about their home life in an attempt to build that bond,” Thornhill said. “So now they’re emphasizing [this] sort of speak with the child, but really they’re setting them up to be prayed upon.”

Thornhill said it may be time to talk to your kids if they seem isolated, more aggressive, or more active on social media.

She said just because it’s summertime and the weather is warm does not mean kids are not making new friends online.

“For those that are at home, they have nothing to do,” Thornhill said. " They’re building new relationships that parents may not be aware of, so I always encourage parents, if you can, try and get them into a program.”

