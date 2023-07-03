Average gas prices dip down in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you plan to hit the road for the Fourth of July, AAA says gas prices in the commonwealth are down about $0.02 from a week ago.

As of Monday, July 3, you’ll pay an average of $3.30 per gallon. If you’re passing through Albemarle County, that’s where AAA says the cheapest prices are in the NBC29 viewing area.

