Storm and Isolated Severe Risk Early Tonight. Independence Day - Seasonable, Stray PM Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Few scattered storms with a severe risk early tonight. The main threat, damaging wind gusts and spotty hail. A weak cold front will cross the region into Tuesday. For Independence Day - July 4th, a lower chance for afternoon pop up showers or a storm. Many will remain dry. Most of the region, partly cloudy, warm and muggy for Fireworks around 9 PM Tuesday night.

Through the mid-week, rain chances will remain low, but its a hot week with highs near or above 90. By Friday and the weekend, another cold front will approach, this will give rise to more scattered showers and storms.

Tonight: Early storm, before Midnight. Isolated severe. Partly cloudy, patchy fog, lows in the muggy upper 60s to low 70s.

Independence Day - Mostly sunny, seasonable. Stray PM shower or storm risk. Highs 85-90. Lows around 70.

Wednesday, Thursday: Hot and humid. Isolated afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Partly sunny and tropically humid with a scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs near 90 Friday and mid 80s this weekend. Lows 65 to 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, few storms. Highs mid to upper 80s.

