Pop-up store offering deals on children’s items

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s not very often that you can find a piece of children’s clothing for a dollar. That’s what an upcycling chain store called Kid to Kid Charlottesville is bringing to the community.

During its Dollar Day Sale you can find deals on a variety of items, just look for the the special stamps.

“Basically a way for us to clear out all summer items,” Melissa Scott said.

The last Dollar Day will be July 6. Kid to kid does this sale twice a year. It’s on Hillsdale Drive.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.