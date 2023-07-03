Advertise With Us
Pop-up store offering deals on children’s items

By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s not very often that you can find a piece of children’s clothing for a dollar. That’s what an upcycling chain store called Kid to Kid Charlottesville is bringing to the community.

During its Dollar Day Sale you can find deals on a variety of items, just look for the the special stamps.

“Basically a way for us to clear out all summer items,” Melissa Scott said.

The last Dollar Day will be July 6. Kid to kid does this sale twice a year. It’s on Hillsdale Drive.

