Orange produce market offering 50% discount to those who use SNAP benefits

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - A produce market in Orange says it is working to put fresh fruits and vegetables in the hands of people who may have a hard time affording them.

Darnell’s Garden Patch is offering 50% off for all customers who use SNAP benefits.

“We’ve always believed that healthy food should be accessible for everyone, and this just was a natural next step to put more food in the hands of the people,” Business Manager Jennifer Utz said. “SNAP EBT benefits also cover vegetable plants. So if you want to try your hand at gardening and grow your own food, this is a great way to do it.”

This program will run daily until December 31.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.