Marginal to Slight Severe Risk Monday

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Although Sunday afternoon was fairly quiet and dry, we run the risk of of marginal to slight severe storms overnight. Monday looks like a repeat, with a dry start to the day and a marginal to severe risk for severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Fortunately, conditions improve into the Fourth. There is an isolated risk for a few afternoon showers and storms, but it will be an otherwise dry day, fireworks are a go! We remain on the drier, albeit hot and humid side of things through Thursday before bringing in a better chance for showers and storms Friday through the weekend. Any of these storms have the potential to go severe, with strong and damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and large hail as possible threats. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Late night shower and storms exit. Lows in the 70′s.

Monday: Afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the low 90′s. Lows around 70.

Fourth of July: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90′s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday - Thursday: Mostly dry but humid. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Friday - Sunday: Showers and storms. Highs around 90.

