Isolated severe thunderstorm risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the alert for possible severe thunderstorms to form in the heat and humidity this afternoon and evening!

Any thunderstorm will have the capability of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, flooding rainfall and frequent lightning. The overall tornado risk is very low.

Otherwise, hazy, hot and humid with the heat index or feels like temperatures nearing 100 degrees before any storm.

A smaller risk for a thunderstorm on Independence Day, Tuesday.

Typical July weather conditions for the rest of the week.

Shower, downpour and thunderstorm chances will increase again by Friday and through the weekend.

Through Monday evening: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and muggy with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm forming. Localized severe weather can’t be ruled out. When thunder roars, head indoors. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, lows in the steamy upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Hot sunshine. Isolated afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Partly sunny and tropically humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs near 90 degrees Friday and mid 80s this weekend. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

