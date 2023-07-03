Hot and humid, risk of storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll have another hot and humid day. A cold front is expected to trigger scattered showers and storms later today. Any storm that develops will have the potential to cause gusty wind, hail, and torrential rain. Conditions will still be hot on the 4th, but dry. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hot & humid, showers & storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, mostly cloudy, fog, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

