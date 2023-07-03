Advertise With Us
HFD investigating fire at Gabe’s, asking for help identifying person of interest

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest following an alleged intentionally set fire last week at Gabe’s.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) says the fire happened on June 29 in the home goods section of the store located near the corner of East Market Street and University Boulevard. Employees used fire extinguishers to put out the fire prior to HFD’s arrival, and two employees were transported to the hospital for care with non-life-threatening injuries suffered while trying to extinguish the fire, the HFD says.

The store closed Thursday and reopened Friday afternoon, and estimated damage totals are around $30,000, according to the HFD.

Surveillance video showed someone who is considered a person of interest by investigators with the HFD Fire Marshal Office. Anyone with information about this individual, or the fire, is encouraged to contact investigator Capt. Luke Walker at 540-432-7703.

Anonymous tips related to this incident can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050.

