Company offering alternative ideas to try fill Virginia’s teacher shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A report from the Virginia Board of Education shows 3,573 teacher vacancies for the 2022-2023 school year.

Andrew Rozell is the president of iteach, a company the provides a nontraditional way for people to become teachers without going through higher education.

Rozell says there are two main things impacting teachers in Virginia: “The first is we have a cohort of teachers currently on provisional license, which are individuals who have bachelor’s degree but not completed teacher training,” he said.

Rozell says provisional teachers need to finish training requirements to gain a professional license.

“The second thing going on in Virginia right now and from a teacher preparation landscape, and my perspective, is the recruitment of new teachers,” he said.

Rozell says there is a teacher shortage in Virginia: “We have a lot of teachers positions open right now in Charlottesville. As of this morning, there was 110 current instructional positions vacant,” he said.

Rozell adds that he wants his company to partner with with school divisions across the commonwealth to find ways to recruit teachers.

