CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you want to cool off for the holiday, Charlottesville’s Washington Park and Onesty Aquatic Center are open for business.

If you live in the city, the cost is $2 to enter. If you live outside of Charlottesville, it is $8 for adults and $4 for kids.

Click here for more info.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.