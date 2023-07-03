Charlottesville-area business helping to reunite lost pets with their owners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A sign and printing business is helping to reunite lost pets with their anxious owners.

Sir Speedy is launching its Lost Pet Project, which will give owners the opportunity to quickly and inexpensively get “lost pet” signs. All the business needs is your pet’s name, a photo, contact number, last place the pet was seen, and if a reward is offered.

“I always drive by and see the little paper printouts taped to a telephone pole that nobody can see or read. So I thought we’ve got this great capacity to make large, all-weather signs, so let’s help animals,” owner Conan Owen said.

Owen says even if you can’t pay the reduced fees for the sign, come in anyway: The main goal is to help lost pets find their way home.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.