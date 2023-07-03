Charlottesville-area attorney weighs in on reported racial disparities in police arrests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a 2020 report from a private consulting firm, Albemarle County and Charlottesville disproportionately arrest Black men more than any other race.

“I’ve been noticing because I’ve been following the statistics from Charlottesville Police Department for a decade,” Attorney Jeff Fogel said Monday, July 3. “And what I’ve noticed is a significantly greater percentage of Black people are arrested by the Charlottesville Police Department than white people.”

Fogel says a study done 30 years ago also showed that Black people are more likely to go to jail, as well as more likely to serve more jail time, in the Charlottesville area.

The attorney says there is ripple effect to all of this: “More Black people going to jail, more destroyed families, more people who would otherwise be rent earners are in prison. Those are people who can’t get jobs when they come in. Those people have trouble have getting housing,” he said.

Fogel says there are several things that can be done, such as looking at statistics of individual police officers.

“Some officers may have such incredibly disparate outcomes in terms of their arrest rates that it would affect the outcome of the statistics,” the attorney said.

Second, Fogel suggests looking at how offenses are charged: “If the greatest disparity, for example, are in charges of disorderly conduct - where the police officer has complete discretion - that leads us to one conclusion. If the greatest disparities are in arrest for murder, that’s a very different question,” he said.

