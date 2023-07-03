Advertise With Us
Albemarle police arrest and charge suspect in sexual assault investigation

Albemarle County Police Department
Albemarle County Police Department(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it has arrested and charged a person in connection with a reported sexual assault of a minor.

ACPD announced Monday, July 3, that it received the report Friday. As a result of the investigation, 28-year-old Cameron Scott Jared Mayo is charged with:

Commit rape by sexual intercourse of a child less than 13 years old

Commit forcible sodomy of a child less than 13 years old.

Police say the accused was 18 years of age or older at the time of the offense.

Mayo is currently held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Schneider at 434-296-5807, or anonymously at CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org or 434-977-4000.

