Albemarle farm offering deal on vegetables

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A farm wants to make sure its vegetable overflow isn’t going to waste.

“This program was kind of invented out of an idea of, look, we got this stuff in the field, we don’t want it to go to waste. We know there’s tons of people in Charlottesville, in our surrounding area, who would love it and enjoy it,” Michelle Mackenzie with Bellair Farm said Monday, July 3.

The farm created its Buy A Bushel program to sell a lot of veggies for a low cost.

“Buy A Bushel program is a completely new thing to us,” Mackenzie said. “There’s a very limited time offer. Right now, the crops that we have on offer are cabbage, squash, and kale. And that’s just because that’s what’s in huge abundance in our fields right now, and it’s fairly easy to harvest.”

The easiest way to get in on this deal is to visit its website.

