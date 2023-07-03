61st naturalization ceremony being held at Monticello July 4

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some will be spending July 4th celebrating their new citizenship at President Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.

For the 61st time, people will raise their right hand and take the oath of citizenship at the historic plantation.

“It’s just a really exciting time for us to see them kind of completing that,” International Rescue Committee Director Harriet Kuhr said Monday, July 3. “Their journey from displacement to actually having a settled home here and becoming an American citizen.”

“I cannot sleep today, I’m just waiting for that time to come to me,” Titus Akusuru said. “I’m not worried, but I’m happy.”

Akusuru will take the oath Tuesday. He came to the U.S. eight years ago as a refugee from the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“I wanted to be American, to get a citizen, to achieve my goal,” he said.

“For refugees, this is the final step in their security,” Kuhr said.

Kuhr says the ceremony is always special to see.

“To watch other people step forward and want to join us, want to be part of this country. Not just to live here, but to really fully embrace all parts of us,” she said.

Tuesday’s event gets underway at 9 a.m.

UVA President Jim Ryan will speak to the new citizens.

