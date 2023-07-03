Advertise With Us
4th of July closures

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the places that’re closed this 4th of July include Albemarle County offices, as well as Charlottesville offices.

Most banks will be closed Tuesday, such as Bank of America and Chase Bank.

While many fast-food chains with be open, Cane’s will not be.

Both city pools will be open during normal hours.

Most grocery stores are open tomorrow, too, however they recommend coming early to beat any crowds.

