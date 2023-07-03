4th of July closures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the places that’re closed this 4th of July include Albemarle County offices, as well as Charlottesville offices.

Most banks will be closed Tuesday, such as Bank of America and Chase Bank.

While many fast-food chains with be open, Cane’s will not be.

Both city pools will be open during normal hours.

Most grocery stores are open tomorrow, too, however they recommend coming early to beat any crowds.

