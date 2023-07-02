Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Severe thunderstorm risk

Scattered strong to severe storms Sunday and Monday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the alert for more scattered strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday and Monday afternoon!

The peak timing for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm will be from 2 to 7 PM Sunday from west to east.

Any thunderstorm today and tomorrow will have the capability of producing damaging wind gusts, spotty hail, flooding downpours and vivid lightning! The overall tornado threat is very low.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates and severe weather alerts.

Otherwise, a July heat wave sets in across central Virginia. Hazy, hot and humid conditions with highs in the lower 90s through Friday.

There’s a smaller storm risk Fourth of July, Tuesday.

A higher shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance returns by Friday and next weekend.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and tropically muggy. A shower, downpour and thunderstorm forming. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s before any rainfall.

Sunday overnight: A lingering shower/thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows in the steamy 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hazy and hot. Muggy with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms developing. High temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Independence Day, Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated thunderstorm risk. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Only a stray shower/storm chance. Most communities will miss out on rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees Friday and mid 80s Saturday. Lows near 70 degrees.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

App graphic generic
Another Severe Weather Day Sunday
Severe Risk Sunday
Showers taper off for the evening
Clusters of storms
Weekend severe weather risk
Severe storm threat