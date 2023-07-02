Next severe storm risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Any thunderstorm through Monday evening will have the capability of producing damaging wind gusts, spotty hail, flooding downpours and vivid lightning! The overall tornado threat is very low.

Otherwise, a July heat wave sets in across central Virginia. Hazy, hot and humid conditions with highs in the lower 90s through Friday.

There’s a smaller storm risk Fourth of July, Tuesday.

A higher shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance returns by Friday and next weekend.

Sunday overnight: A lingering shower/thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows in the steamy 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hazy and hot. Muggy with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms developing. High temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Independence Day, Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated thunderstorm risk. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Only a stray shower/storm chance. Most communities will miss out on rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees Friday and mid 80s Saturday. Lows near 70 degrees.

