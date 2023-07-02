Married couple of 60 years shows true love with vow renewal

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Husband and wife Jerry and Betty Huffman are keeping love alive, the couple says their lifetime of happiness started when they met at work.

“I see him down there where he worked when I was working, and I’d waved to him. I loved him,” Mrs. Huffman said.

The Huffmans knew this would be everlasting love from one look. From that moment, the chemistry was there.

“I think we were drawn toward each other. The first time I saw her, I looked at her and saw her eyes — they were pretty eyes,” Mr. Jerry Huffman said.

60 years of marriage is celebrated as the ‘diamond’ anniversary — representing eternal love.

The Huffmans say renewing the vows brought back memories of their commitment made way back when. The entire staff at Timber View Crossing helped make the ceremony happen but the couple said the experience was a symbol of them falling in love all over again.

They say they know love like theirs can happen when people show effort to be together.

“You don’t have to have the same interest, but you can give to each other what you have. We’ve taken trips together, we’ve been places together, we went camping together everything we did it was both of us together,” Mr. Jerry Huffman said.

Reaching everlasting love means making it through tough times.

“We lost a daughter, and that drew us even closer too because it was an awful thing to go through,” Mr. Jerry Huffman said.

Betty and Jerry have spent the majority of their lives together, and they plan to keep the ride going by being devoted to one another.

“He’s in his eighties so we’re gonna go from here. We know we don’t have much time left but we’re going to enjoy the rest of it,” Mrs. Betty Huffman said.

Jerry knows firsthand that love meant to last comes with different stages for the better.

“Most couples will find the longer you’re together, the love gets to be a different love. It’s not the same as when you first met and went through the marriage part but as time goes along, you’re gonna find that commitment is even stronger and the love is just a different kind of love,” Mr. Jerry Huffman said.

The Huffmans’ ultimate rule to everlasting love is to not let small stuff break the bond.

“Everything’s not gonna be smooth as silk. You’re gonna go through troubles and, when you have disagreements, one thing you have to do is forgive and forget,” Mr. Jerry Huffman said.

One recent act of love in the marriage is Jerry refusing to move to a facility for nose cancer if Betty could not go with him. He was healed with the support of his forever love and the care of the University of Virginia Hospital.

