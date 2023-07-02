Advertise With Us
Lieutenants make Salvation Army debut with Staunton Corps

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mark and Dorothy Gates are coming in from New York to lead the Salvation Army of Staunton and West Augusta County.

The couple of 32 years has never held a position like this but say they are eager to lead.

“We really felt God calling us to help people in and do more of their lives. Since it’s our first appointment, the staff is already been giving us up for what is the happen at Christmas time and how many kids we serve and how many toys pass out,” Lieutenants Dorothy & Mark Gates said.

Mark is familiar with the Salvation Army as a financial auditor, reviewing documents to confirm that funds were spent properly while Dorothy is originally from Ireland.

The Gates shared they have a full schedule — securing a facility for this year’s Angel Tree program is already on the agenda. In light of the tax-free weekend being discontinued in Virginia. The new leaders have ideas for other needs to be prioritized.

“Back-to-School will become a priority to us because the kids need to have items to go back to school and learn. Right away, we have a vacation Bible school that’s on July 24 through 28, and then we have a back-to-school giveaway program on the 31st,” The Gates said.

One principle the duo has for their Salvation Army career is making sure kids and the community can have a fresh start with a new season in their lives.

The Gates’ assignment can be as short or as long as the coordinator makes it, but both lieutenants are ready to make their mark in the service area.

