Hospital Transparency Law now in effect in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you have to go to the hospital or have a procedure done, you’re probably thinking about how much it will cost.

Thanks to a new law, you won’t have to guess.

The Hospital Price Transparency Law forces hospitals to put all their prices online. Cynthia Fisher, founder and chair of PatientRightsAdvocate.com, said this is a game changer for people needing care.

“This bill is a huge win for Virginia, Fisher said. “Price transparency is transformative.”

The next time you need a procedure done, research a few different hospital websites to find a price that best fits your budget.

As of July 1, all hospitals in Virginia must show the cost of all of their services, thanks to the hospital price transparency bill.

“This shifts the power to the patients,” Fisher said. “When we can see prices, for the first time, we can protect ourselves from the egregious price-gouged overcharges.”

Not only have millions of patients been overcharged in the past, but they have also been required to pay a certain way.

If you pay with cash for your visit, you’ll pay 40% less than if you pay with a card.

The new transparency law could change lives for people who may have financial anxiety preventing them from seeking treatment, Fisher said.

“So many people in Virginia have been harmed and financially ruined by our healthcare systems, both hospitals and insurance companies who have taken them to court and put them in absolute financial ruin,” she added.

Hospital Price Transparency has been a federal law for two years, but according to the latest compliance report from the Patients’ Rights Advocate group, only 28% of Virginia hospitals are complying.

Fisher says patients should take action if hospitals aren’t transparent about prices.

“Write the CEO or Chief Financial Officer and demand them or go elsewhere,” Fisher said.

Hospitals could be subject to monetary penalties if they don’t comply, According to the Center for Medicaid and Medicare website.

The hospitals in Virginia that ARE fully complying:

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Fauquier Hospital

Johnston Memorial Hospital

Lonesome Pine Hospital

Riverside Regional Medical Center

Smyth County Community Hospital

Sovah Health – Danville

Sovah Health - Martinsville

UVA University Hospital

VCU Medical Center

VHC Health

Winchester Medical Center

The hospitals in Virginia that ARE NOT fully complying:

Bon Secours - Southampton Memorial Center

Bon Secours - Southern Virginia Medical Center Bon Secours - Southside Medical Center

Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View Campus Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Chippenham Hospital

Clinch Valley Medical Center

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Inova Fairfax Hospital

Inova Loudoun Hospital

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Johnston-Willis Hospital

LewisGale Hospital - Pulaski

LewisGale Hospital Alleghany

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery

LewisGale Medical Center

Mary Washington Hospital

Memorial Regional Medical Center

Parham Doctors’ Hospital

Rappahannock General Hospital

Reston Hospital Center

Retreat Doctors Hospital

Richmond Community Hospital

Saint Francis Medical Center

Saint Mary’s Hospital

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

StoneSprings Hospital Center

TriCities Hospital

Twin County Regional Hospital

Wythe County Community Hospital

