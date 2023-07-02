Batesville neighbors raising concerns over Plank Road bridge project

BATESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some people in Batesville aren’t happy with a recent VDOT project, because they feel it’ll increase through-traffic in their small town.

For VDOT, the bridge replacement on Plank Road was routine maintenance. However, some see much more than that.

“This has been a kind of a battle. It’s like how do we figure out how to live with this situation, and at the same time, be safe,” Alex Strumminger said. “For as long as I’ve been here, we have been wrestling with the issue of trucks and a lot of people speeding through the village.”

That’s why Strumminger and other neighbors feel this bridge upgrade will only make things worse.

“One of the few things keeping tractor trailers from short cutting down Plank Road from [Route 29] was the 17-ton weight limit on that old bridge,” Strumminger said. “We have a lot of families that have children that are playing on the road.”

VDOT Spokesperson Lou Hatter says the bridge was identified by Albemarle County Fire Rescue as a priority for upgrading because of concerns about the weight limit. Lowering that limit, he says, would affect school buses and and emergency vehicles.

Hatter also says VDOT has met with the Batesville community on several occasions to discuss possible solutions and to try to meet at a common middle ground.

“Try and keep the folks in Batesville safe, and also make sure that these truckers are not getting onto roads that are not appropriate for those those vehicles,” Hatter said.

Alternative solutions are already in the works: “We’re working on the advisory signs - they have to be fabricated, and they’ll be installed as soon as they’re fabricated. We’re working on a speed study to see what the appropriate speed is on that road, and we’re engaged in the process of of looking at a through-truck restriction on that road,” Hatter said. “Those things take time.”

