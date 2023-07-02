Advertise With Us
Applications open for CIC’s Entrepreneur Workshop

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re a business owner, or maybe an entrepreneur with a business idea, the Community Investment Collaborative is calling on you.

Applications are open for CIC’s Entrepreneur Workshop. Throughout the 16-week course, entrepreneurs will learn the fundamentals of starting or growing their business.

“Just be ready to be committed to your business idea, be committed to the process,” Program Coordinator Juana Dent said. “Trust us and let us help you with your entrepreneurial journey.”

This in-person workshop will be offered in Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Orange.

Applications close July 7.

