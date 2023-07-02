Another Severe Weather Day Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The day brought mostly heavy downpours through central Virginia. Most areas saw between half to an inch and a half of rainfall, but portions of Nelson and Albemarle county were issued Flash Flood Warnings, and received between 2-4 inches of rain. Elsewhere a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for areas of Shenandoah, Hardy, Hampshire, and Rockingham. Sunday looks to be a repeat with afternoon showers and storms, some becoming severe. So another chance for heavy rainfall, strong damaging wind gusts, and a smaller chance for large hail. Storm chances decrease into Monday and Tuesday, with the Fourth of July looking good for evening plans. Drier weather only sticks around for another day before a system brings additional showers and storms ending the week into the weekend. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Showers and storms exit tonight, with warm and humid conditions. Lows in the low to mid 70′s.

Sunday: Afternoon showers and storms with severe weather risk. Highs in the low 90′s. Lows in the low to mid 70′s.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Fourth of July & Wednesday: Sunny and hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Thursday - Saturday: Chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 90.

