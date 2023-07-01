Advertise With Us
Waynesboro Bed and Breakfast holds ceremonial grand opening

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro Bed and Breakfast held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their ceremonial grand opening on June 30.

The Bowman House officially opened fall of last year, according to co-owner Jan Smith.

The house was built in 1910, and in 1978 it was sold to JB Yount III, Waynesboro Mayor, City Attorney, graduate of Fishburne Military School, and Author, according to the Bowman House website.

“The difference between us and hotel is that personal experience you will get from inn keepers who will go above and beyond to make sure your visit is special” said Smith

Smith said they have hosted a variety of events at the Bed and Breakfast.

“We will host any kind of events you know we have had birthday parties, anniversary celebration, we have had clubs in the area host their event. We are open to serve the community with whatever their needs are.” said Smith.

Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic and Tourism for Waynesboro, said tourism in the area has been better than in recent years and hotel occupancy is slightly up.

“We are constantly seeing people interested in the city with new projects and revitalizing old projects so yes we see more of this to come in the future.” said Hitchin.

Hitchin said they expect to see more projects like this one in the future.

