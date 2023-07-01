Advertise With Us
Report: More people are skipping out on medical treatment to save money

New research from the CDC and Federal Reserve shows that people are skipping out on medical treatment or improperly taking medication to save money.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research from the CDC and Federal Reserve shows that people are skipping out on medical treatment or improperly taking medication to save money.

Both reports show how external factors such as increases in housing and rent cost play a role in how people treat their personal health.

“This has been a growing trend of people putting off really important medical care because it’s too expensive for them to afford their own insurance or the out of pocket expenses,” Charlottesville Free Clinic Executive Director Susan Sherman said.

According to a recent survey from the Federal Reserve, 28% of Americans missed some form of healthcare in 2022 because they could not afford it.

“When people are having to make the choice between paying rent, getting groceries, or going to the dentist, getting their eyes checked, or even going to a medical appointment, it’s rent and groceries and childcare. Those are going to win the day,” Sherman said.

A report from the CDC shows nearly 1 in 10 adults ages 18 to 64 who had medication in 2021 did not take it as directed in order to save money.

Rufus Phillips is the CEO of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

He says the cost of living in Virginia has certainly played a role in these numbers.

“Some parts of Virginia, we have some of the more expensive areas to live in in the United States, or at least up and down the East Coast, whether that’s Northern Virginia, or an area like Charlottesville, for instance,” Phillips said. “If you’ve got a chronic condition and you’re not keeping up with your appointments and your prescriptions, things can go south very, very fast.”

