Fake 911 calls now classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor per new Virginia law

911 call (FILE)
911 call (FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new law that went into effect today has made it so prank calling 911 carries more severe consequences.

Making fake emergency calls is now a Class 1 misdemeanor, and depending on the situation, it could increase to a Class 5 felony.

The new law is intended to prevent prank callers from taking away resources and emergency personnel from situations where they are actually needed.

