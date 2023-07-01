Fake 911 calls now classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor per new Virginia law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new law that went into effect today has made it so prank calling 911 carries more severe consequences.

Making fake emergency calls is now a Class 1 misdemeanor, and depending on the situation, it could increase to a Class 5 felony.

The new law is intended to prevent prank callers from taking away resources and emergency personnel from situations where they are actually needed.

