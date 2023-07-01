Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Annual Mike Brown football camp focusing on fun before competition

The former NFL player and Monticello Highschool football standout returns to Charlottesville every summer to host this camp.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, July 1, Mike Brown hosted his free annual football camp.

The former NFL player and Monticello Highschool football standout returns to Charlottesville every summer to host this camp.

THe camp is for kids between the ages of 7 and 13 to have fun and learn the game.

“Just seeing the smiles on these kids faces means the world to me,” Brown said.

Brown had almost two dozen volunteers to help him coach, including his best buddy from college, E.L. Estes.

“We want to build a foundation to make them healthy so they can play this game for a long time, and then to teach them to be competitive,” Estes said.

Brown started the camp in 2014. This is the ninth year the camp has been held at Monticello High, and it’s the second year he’s had his own kids out to enjoy the fun.

“I played in the NFL, coached a lot of levels. I think the thing I’m most proud of is being a father. I’ve got a one and two year old and it’s kind of put everything in perspective for me and it’s made me a better coach,” Brown said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Annual Mike Brown football camp focusing on fun before competition
Mike Brown
Charlottesville’s Mike Brown rising in college coaching ranks
Charlottesville's Mike Brown rising in college coaching ranks
Desmond Roberts ‘not afraid of hard work’ as a preferred walk-on for UVA basketball