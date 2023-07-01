Annual Mike Brown football camp focusing on fun before competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, July 1, Mike Brown hosted his free annual football camp.

The former NFL player and Monticello Highschool football standout returns to Charlottesville every summer to host this camp.

THe camp is for kids between the ages of 7 and 13 to have fun and learn the game.

“Just seeing the smiles on these kids faces means the world to me,” Brown said.

Brown had almost two dozen volunteers to help him coach, including his best buddy from college, E.L. Estes.

“We want to build a foundation to make them healthy so they can play this game for a long time, and then to teach them to be competitive,” Estes said.

Brown started the camp in 2014. This is the ninth year the camp has been held at Monticello High, and it’s the second year he’s had his own kids out to enjoy the fun.

“I played in the NFL, coached a lot of levels. I think the thing I’m most proud of is being a father. I’ve got a one and two year old and it’s kind of put everything in perspective for me and it’s made me a better coach,” Brown said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.