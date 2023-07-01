Albemarle County working to reduce opioid overdose deaths

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is working to bring the number of opioid overdose deaths down by making sure that medication used to reverse an overdose is available to those who need it.

“Right now it’s a crisis, and we need to address the immediate emergency, which is that people are overdosing to a point of potentially no return,” said Emily Pelliccia with Albemarle County Fire Rescue. “This entire area has seen a dramatic increase since about 2020.”

Emergency personnel and school staff are being trained to administer Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan.

Naloxone kits are also being placed in every school clinic in Albemarle County.

“We’ve trained all the police officers, and a lot of the school staff to be able to provide revive training, which is to deliver Naloxone or Narcan,” Pelliccia said.

When somebody has overdosed and needs help, a quick response time is crucial.

“One of the things about the county that’s a little different from the city is that the response times and the locations are so far out that if you don’t reverse the effects, sometimes they’re too far overdosed. The sooner the better is the bottom line,” Pelliccia said.

This initiative also includes the “Leave Behind” program, which is intended to keep naloxone kits close to those who may need it most.

“When we have an overdose situation, either at the time of the call or we’ll go back later, we’ll talk to the family or the roommates or whomever the person whoever found the person overdosed, and we’ll train them and we’ll give them doses of Narcan or Naloxone that they can use to reverse the effects,” Pelliccia said.

The kits emergency responders leave behind will include two doses of naloxone as well as instructional cards on how to administer the medication and recognize signs of an overdose.

The county hopes these efforts will decrease the stigma behind asking for help.

Albemarle County encourages anybody who wants to be trained or given a Leave Behind kit to reach out to responders directly.

