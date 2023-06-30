Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Where to see fireworks in central Virginia this Fourth of July weekend

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: Pexels)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are plenty of places to see fireworks in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley this Fourth of July weekend.

Saturday, July 1.

- Crozet’s Parade and Independence Day celebration starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

- Orange County will also have fireworks as part of its “Playing in the Park” event at Booster Park. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

- Boar’s Head Resort will host an Independence Day Party from 3 to 9 p.m. and light fireworks at dusk.

- Louisa County will light fireworks at Southern Reserve Cellars starting at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

- Scottsville will launch fireworks over the James River at dusk.

- Morris Field in Ruckersville will have a fireworks display starting at 9:35 p.m.

- Staunton will set off fireworks at 10 p.m. as part of its “Happy Birthday America” event.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area

Latest News

Lidl store in Albemarle County. Photo courtesy Lidl.
Lidl Food Market closing Albemarle County location after nearly two years in operation
Morning Rush: Friday, June 30, 2023
Summer holiday travel expected to break records this year
Holt's loved ones held a vigil for the teen Thursday night.
Vigil held for Henrico teen allegedly killed by friend