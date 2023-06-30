Where to see fireworks in central Virginia this Fourth of July weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are plenty of places to see fireworks in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley this Fourth of July weekend.

Saturday, July 1.

- Crozet’s Parade and Independence Day celebration starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

- Orange County will also have fireworks as part of its “Playing in the Park” event at Booster Park. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

- Boar’s Head Resort will host an Independence Day Party from 3 to 9 p.m. and light fireworks at dusk.

- Louisa County will light fireworks at Southern Reserve Cellars starting at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

- Scottsville will launch fireworks over the James River at dusk.

- Morris Field in Ruckersville will have a fireworks display starting at 9:35 p.m.

- Staunton will set off fireworks at 10 p.m. as part of its “Happy Birthday America” event.

