UVA nursing professor discusses hospice care for older transgender people

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA says nearly 1.4 million Americans identify as transgender, with 20% of them being older people.

When an older trans person gets sick however, many families don’t feel comfortable explaining their loved ones’ gender identity to caretakers.

Cathy Campbell is a veteran hospice nurse at UVA.

She says that clinicians need to holistically understand their patients and their way of life, and that families need to do the same when somebody enters hospice care.

“[We need]to make sure that everybody has the services available to them if that’s a choice for them and their circle of support,” Campbell said. “When these services come at a tender time, at a vulnerable time, you want to feel that you will get that compassionate care.”

During Campbell’s research, she found that significant number of people transition after they turn 55.

“They get to a point where they’re living a life they’re uncomfortable with. A gender identity that’s not consistent with who they know themselves to be,” Campbell said.

Later transitions mean there is a growing number of people who are closer to palliative care, which Campbell says makes this issue especially important.

She says an additional layer of communication may be necessary.

“I would encourage the person first, or their circle of support, to call the hospice and sit down with the hospice and let the hospice know what their needs are,” Campbell said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.