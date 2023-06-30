Advertise With Us
Mint Springs swimming lake closed due to harmful algae bloom

Mint Springs Valley Recreation Area in Crozet Va.
Mint Springs Valley Recreation Area in Crozet Va.(wvir)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The lake at Mint Springs Valley Park in Albemarle County is closed for swimming until further notice due to a dangerous algae bloom.

So far, the county says no health issues have been reported. Fishing, boating and hiking are still allowed.

The swimming restriction does not affect other lakes in the county.

