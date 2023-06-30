Mint Springs swimming lake closed due to harmful algae bloom

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The lake at Mint Springs Valley Park in Albemarle County is closed for swimming until further notice due to a dangerous algae bloom.

So far, the county says no health issues have been reported. Fishing, boating and hiking are still allowed.

The swimming restriction does not affect other lakes in the county.

