Lidl Food Market closing Albemarle County location after less than two years in operation

Lidl store in Albemarle County. Photo courtesy Lidl.
Lidl store in Albemarle County. Photo courtesy Lidl.(Lidl)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After being open for less than two years, the Lidl Food Market in Albemarle County has decided to close its doors.

The market’s last day will be July 16.

“After a thorough review of the performance of our store network, we made the difficult decision to close the store in Charlottesville on July 16. This was an underperforming location, and we made the strategic decision to close this location so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth,” Lidl Spokesperson Chandler Spivey said in statement. “We are offering all employees a position at another Lidl store in the area and are working closely with them on the transition.

