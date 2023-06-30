Hot, Humid, Unsettled Weather This Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Turning up the heat and humidity today. Highs near 90 for the day, and we’ll continue that hot stretch into next week. A chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with a marginal risk for severe weather. That could bring strong damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours. The weekend into Monday will have daily chances for showers and storms, with increased isolated risks for severe weather. Conditions are on track to improve just in time for the Fourth of July with hot, but mostly sunny weather. Check back for updates.

Today: Hot and humid, scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Saturday - Monday: Showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Fourth of July and Wednesday: Hot, but dry and mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Thursday: Showers and storms. Highs around 90 .

