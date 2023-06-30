Hot & Humid July Weekend. Daily Storm Chances and Severe Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and humid July weekend ahead, with daily chances for storms and the risk for severe weather. While mainly dry during the morning, scattered showers and storms expected by afternoon into the evening and night. Risk for severe storms each day, with the main threats - damaging winds, and some large hail. In addition, some locally heavy rain and lightning with any storms. Remember, “When Thunder Roars, Move Indoors.” We could see some clusters of storms develop and move across the area. Keep checking back here to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar and forecast updates.

Temperatures this weekend and into next week, near and above 90, coupled with the higher humidity, will make for heat index values - real feel temperatures - in the mid to upper 90s to near 100. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water, take frequent breaks if outside and seek air conditioning or cooler places.

Currently, hot and humid, but a lesser chance for a storm on Tuesday, Independence Day.

Tonight: Stray shower or storm, mainly before midnight. Variable clouds, muggy, some fog. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Severe storm risk. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Independence Day - Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storm chance. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Few Storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Few Storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.

