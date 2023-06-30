Haze thinning out, heat and humidity rise
Eye to the sky
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Get ready for higher heat and humidity. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a scattered storm today. A southerly wind will gradually thin the haze, and usher in a more summerlike pattern over the next several days. Real feel temperatures will approach 100 this weekend. Our chances for scattered showers and storms will be with us today through early next week. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Evening showers & storm, Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.