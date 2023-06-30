Advertise With Us
Haze thinning out, heat and humidity rise

By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Get ready for higher heat and humidity. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a scattered storm today. A southerly wind will gradually thin the haze, and usher in a more summerlike pattern over the next several days. Real feel temperatures will approach 100 this weekend. Our chances for scattered showers and storms will be with us today through early next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

