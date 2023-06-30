Charlottesville’s Mike Brown rising in college coaching ranks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former NFL football player Mike Brown is back home in Charlottesville and getting ready to host his annual football camp.

Brown was recently named the associate head coach and wide receivers coach at the University of Wisconsin.

Brown has spent about a decade coaching college football, most recently at Cincinnati as the program’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for three seasons.

He’s 34 years old now, but I remember him well from his playing days at Monticello High School, and later at Liberty University where he was a star quarterback and receiver.

“I love coaching college football because because I love that age group. It’s the age group that I believe young boys are turning into men,” Brown said.

Brown coached under Luke Fickell at Cincinnati and was part of the team in 2021 that had a perfect 13-0 run before losing to Alabama in the college football playoff. When Fickell was hired at Wisconsin eight months ago, he took Brown with him.

Brown’s rise through the college coaching ranks included stops at Delaware, Michigan, and Liberty, and he says it is his goal to someday be a college head coach.

“Understanding it’s a privilege to coach and there’s a responsibility that comes with it. When these moms and dads drop their kids off at 17 and 18 years old and say ‘Here you go for the next four years,’ there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it,” Brown said.

On Saturday, July 1, Brown will host his annual football camp in Charlottesville, something he started almost a decade ago.

“When I was growing up in this community, there weren’t a lot of former NFL football player that I knew about that came back,” Brown said. “I just wanted to be that for these kids to give them an opportunity to get in front of some college and NFL players.”

Mike Brown’s football camp is for kids 7 to 13 years old.

It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Monticello High School. The camp is free and children can show up and participate even if they are not registered.

