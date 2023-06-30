Charlottesville Police Department welcomes its most diverse recruit class to date

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is welcoming its largest and most diverse recruit class to date.

CPD says there are 14 recruits on their way to becoming officers.

CPD Chief Kochis says this class is “the best and brightest of those who want to serve the Charlottesville community.”

