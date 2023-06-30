Advertise With Us
Albemarle County Fire Rescue hosts car seat safety check event

Albemarle County Fire Rescue hosted a free event in the Wegmans Parking lot to help parents make sure their car seats are safely secured.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Car seats help kids have a safe ride in the car, but it is important to make sure the seat is installed properly.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue hosted a free event in the Wegmans Parking lot to help parents make sure their car seats are safely secured.

“You need to make sure kids are buckled in the correct way. No matter how short the ride is, no matter how long the ride is, there’s always a chance that we could get in an accident, so safety’s always very important, especially with little ones,” ACFR recruit Robert Combs said.

