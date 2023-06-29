A Repeat of Wednesday. Showers and Storms Move in Friday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another mostly sunny day with hazy skies and somewhat unhealthy air quality. Heading into Friday and the weekend the heat and humidity gets turned up. Highs hang around 90, with daily chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms. There is also a risk of severe weather starting Friday, with a chance for strong and damaging wind gusts and hail. Check back for updates and alerts.

Today: Mostly sunny and hazy with degraded air quality. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Friday-Monday: Showers and storms with severe weather risk. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Fourth of July: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs around 90.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.