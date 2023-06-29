Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Otieno family attorney petitions for DOJ to open criminal investigation

The family attorneys of Irvo Otieno are asking for a federal criminal investigation into his death.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The family attorneys of Irvo Otieno are asking for a federal criminal investigation into his death.

This comes almost four months after he died in March while in police custody at Central State Hospital.

Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel say the newly appointed interim Commonwealth’s Attorney, Jonathan Bourlier, is inexperienced and unprepared to prosecute this case. Crump says the Department of Justice has the resources to prosecute the remaining eight defendants facing charges.

While suffering from a mental health crisis, records show multiple Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and Central State Hospital employees piled on Otieno’s body for over 11 minutes as he lay on the ground of the hospital admission room in handcuffs and leg irons.

Otieno’s death was ruled as a homicide. The medical examiner says his cause of death was “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints.”

Lawyers say since the late ‘90s, the DOJ has warned law enforcement about the risks of restraining a person while they’re face down.

NBC12 has reached out to the Commonwealth’s Attorney with no response.

Find our full coverage on Otieno here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide

Latest News

Duke Dog, the mascot for James Madison athletics during the 2023 NCAA Lacrosse Tournament
A look at JMU’s approach for student-athletes looking to profit off name, image, likeness
Augusta County still in process of updating animal shelter ordinance
Alexandria police have confirmed a child has died after falling from an upper floor of a...
3-year-old dies after falling from upper floor of apartment building
Remaking Declaration of Independence
Event showcasing original printing of Declaration of Independence hosted at UVA Library