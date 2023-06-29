A look at JMU’s approach for student-athletes looking to profit off name, image, likeness

(WHSV) - NIL.

It’s three letters that revolutionized college athletics.

The James Madison Athletic Department understands this and it’s why the they took action. The NCAA changed forever two years ago when the Supreme Court ruled student-athletes could profit off their own name, image, and likeness (NIL).

“Everybody feels the pressure now of NIL,” says JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne. “When you couple that with the portal, it’s across the country pervasive. Schools will need to make sure they embrace those and that the individuals outside are going to be there for them to help make that happen.”

That’s where the Montpelier Collective comes into play, a program that launched in May. Although not directly affiliated with JMU, it’s designed to provide opportunities for JMU student athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness.

“It is important to be able to afford opportunity to your student athletes,” says Bourne. “When there’s not anything there or any option, then it puts the student athlete in a challenging spot.”

Bourne says while the collective’s intention is to help student athletes, it’s other purpose is to serve as an educational tool. JMU says the collective will focus on opportunities for community service contributions in exchange for NIL compensation. This is different from other universities as most provide NIL compensation in return for business opportunities.

“The true focus of that is to help them not just while they’re at JMU but what helps them from a learning capacity down the road,” says Bourne. “To help develop skills and insight into the things that are going to make them successful in life.”

JMU believes launching the Montpelier Collective will help the athletics department remain competitive for years to come.

“When you look around the country right now and when you look around our member schools in the Sun Belt, that’s a very important element I think for programs to be successful,” says Bourne.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.