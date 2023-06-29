Advertise With Us
Hazy sun, seasonal temperatures

Heat and humidity builds this weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see more hazy conditions today. As our wind shifts to the south, the haze will gradually begin to ease later today into Friday. The holiday weekend will be hot and humid, with a chance for late day scattered showers and storms. Conditions should begin to calm by Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hazy sunshine, & seasonal, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Hazy skies, Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, late scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, shower & storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, shower & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Partly sunny, shower & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low; around 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

