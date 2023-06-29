Hazy sun, seasonal temperatures
Heat and humidity builds this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see more hazy conditions today. As our wind shifts to the south, the haze will gradually begin to ease later today into Friday. The holiday weekend will be hot and humid, with a chance for late day scattered showers and storms. Conditions should begin to calm by Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Hazy sunshine, & seasonal, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Hazy skies, Low: mid 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, late scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, shower & storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Sunday: Partly sunny, shower & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny, shower & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low; around 70
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.