Hazy Skies Slowly Improve. Warmth, Humidity and Storms Return. Severe Storm Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hazy skies from the Canadian wildfires will slowly improve Friday, as winds shift more out of the south. Turning more humid and much warmer Friday and through the weekend, as we start July. Both Friday and this weekend, scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening, expected. Risk for severe storms with the main threats - damaging winds and some hail, will remain possible. In addition some locally heavy rain and lightning with any storms. Remember, “When Thunder Roars, Move Indoors.” Keep checking back here to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar and forecast updates.

Temperatures this weekend near and above 90, coupled with the higher humidity, will make for heat index values - real feel temperatures - in the mid to upper 90s to near 100. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water, take frequent breaks if outside and seek air conditioning or cooler places.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, hazy skies. Lows low to mid 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, warm, more humid. Mainly PM and evening storms. Severe storm risk. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Severe storm risk. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Independence Day - Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storm chance. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.

