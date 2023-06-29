Advertise With Us
Flow Subaru, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society partner to deliver care boxes to Cancer Center

Flow Subaru in Charlottesville teamed up with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to deliver blankets and care boxes to patients at the UVA Cancer Center.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flow Subaru in Charlottesville teamed up with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to deliver blankets and care boxes to patients at the UVA Cancer Center.

“Seeing people in crisis being supported by our community, and getting that community hug so to speak, it’s a real honor,” said Joncey Wagoner with UVA’s Cancer Center.

Wagoner says it’s days like these that give patients hope.

“It’s these donations that let the patients know that they are supported, that they are cared about, and they are not doing their journey alone,” Wagoner said.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society says partnerships like these help bring it one closer to its goal.

“Our mission here at the Leukemia Lymphoma Society is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and Hodgkin’s Disease, and to improve the quality of life for our patients and their families, and here we can do exactly that,” said Khiem Tran with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

