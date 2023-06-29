Desmond Roberts ‘not afraid of hard work’ as a preferred walk-on for UVA basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Desmond Roberts was a senior starter this past season for a St. Anne’s Belfield team that won the prep league championship and made it all the way to the state finals.

Roberts is an athletic guard who had interest from a handful of Division 1 college basketball programs, but he has chosen to stay in Charlottesville to be a preferred walk-on for Tony Bennett at UVA.

“This is an elite program and I thought I could develop. Just being in this program and being able to improve the best way I could. I’m a high energy dude, got a high motor. Just want to do whatever I can to help the team win,” Roberts said.

Roberts grew up a UVA basketball fan attending games with his dad. He says it was always his goal to play at UVA.

“I used to sit in the nosebleed section as a fan, me and my dad used to come to every game. Watched guys like Isaiah Wilkins, who’s on the staff right now, play.

UVA Associate Head Coach Jason Williford saw Roberts play a bunch and knew the 6′4″ guard would be a good fit in Virginia’s program.

“He brings a lot of athleticism. Great kid, high character kid, enthusiasm. He is a team-first guy and he defended extremely well, just plays hard,” Williford said.

Roberts is in his second week of practice with UVA at John Paul Jones Arena.

“I’ve gotten better every day just being around these elite guys. Coaches are great, energy is great in the gym. Everybody is super cool and I’ve really enjoyed it,” Roberts said.

As for his expectations? ”Just play really hard in practice and do whatever I can to make the team better. Just pick everything up and be a sponge and work on my self as well.”

